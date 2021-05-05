Register
13:59 GMT05 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brexit

    Barnier's New Tell-All Book Reveals What Determined Britain's Post-Brexit Future

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Christoph Scholz / Karte mit Blitz und Brexit
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081103317_0:46:1497:888_1200x675_80_0_0_bee7fd44f8b1ff3143ac71f474edfe39.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202105051082807370-barniers-new-tell-all-book-reveals-what-determined-britains-post-brexit-future/

    Announcing plans to write a memoir on the UK's withdrawal from the EU last year, Michel Barnier said he didn't just want to tell how Brussels "handled the consequences of Brexit, but also why we need to take time to look into the lessons" of Britain's exit from the bloc.

    Wednesday saw the publication in French of a tell-all book by the EU's former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier titled "La Grande Illusion" (The Grand Illusion), a memoir that contains a first-hand account of Brexit's "twists and turns".

    Among other things, the 500-page book, written in the form of diaries, focuses on "the quarrels, low blows, multiple betrayals, and thwarted ambitions of a certain number of Tory MPs", which Barnier argued determined the UK's post-Brexit future.

    He attributed the UK negotiating team's early problem to the alleged fact that they began by "talking to themselves", adding "they underestimate the legal complexity of this [Brexit] divorce, and many of its consequences".

    European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, speaks with the British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost during the start of the first round of post -Brexit trade talks between the EU and the UK, at EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 2, 2020. Long-awaited trade talks between the EU and Britain kick off Monday amid deep tensions over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's threat to walk away from the talks if not enough progress is made within four months.
    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet
    European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, speaks with the British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost during the start of the first round of post -Brexit trade talks between the EU and the UK, at EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 2, 2020. Long-awaited trade talks between the EU and Britain kick off Monday amid deep tensions over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's threat to walk away from the talks if not enough progress is made within four months.

    But shortly thereafter, Barnier went on, the talking turned to "political piracy" pursued by the Conservative Party, who "will go to any length[s]".

    "The current team in Downing St is not up to the challenges of Brexit nor to the responsibility that is theirs for having wanted Brexit. Simply, I no longer trust them", he wrote.

    Part of the memoir was dedicated to former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, described as "a courageous, tenacious woman surrounded by a lot of men busy putting their personal interests before those of their country".

    At the end of the day, May "exhausted herself, in a permanent battle with her own ministers and with her parliamentary majority", according to Barnier.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, March 25, 2019
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, March 25, 2019

    His book also mentions how his 60-member team explained to the UK's then-new Prime Minister Boris Johnson the need to conduct customs and quality checks on the Irish border.

    It was "my impression that he [Johnson] became aware, in that discussion, of a series of technical and legal issues that had not been so clearly explained to him by his own team", the ex-EU Brexit negotiator noted.

    Barnier also wrote in May 2020, he had been surprised over the UK's continued demands for "a simple Canada-type trade deal" despite Britain still retaining single market advantages "in innumerable sectors". According to him, there remains "real incomprehension, in Britain, of the objective, sometimes mechanical consequences of its choices".

    He recalled that he had been "torn with emotions" following the UK's formal exit from the EU on 31 January 2020.

    "Sadness, obviously: Brexit is a failure for the EU. It is also a waste, for the UK and for us. I still do not see the need for it, even from the point of view of Britain's national interest", Barnier wrote.

    The author warned that in order to "erase" the Brexit consequences that the British government "provoked", they will try "to re-enter through the windows the single market whose door it slammed shut", meaning Brussels "must be alert to new forms of cherrypicking".

    An electronic billboard displays a British government information message advising business to prepare for the Brexit, in London, Britain December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
    TOBY MELVILLE
    An electronic billboard displays a British government information message advising business to prepare for the Brexit, in London, Britain December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

    Barnier concluded by arguing that the EU should draw lessons from Brexit, urging the bloc "to listen to the popular feeling that expressed itself then, and continues to express itself in many parts of Europe – and to respond to it".

    "That is going to take time, respect, and political courage", he stressed.

    European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wearing a face mask walks to Brexit trade negotiations in London, Britain, November 11, 2020
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    EU’s Barnier Warns ‘Take-it-or-Leave-it Moment’ on the Horizon in Talks With UK
    In late December, Prime Minister Johnson announced that London and Brussels had completed "the biggest trade deal yet, worth £660 billion a year", on future relations between the EU and the UK.

    The agreement came after months of tough negotiations that were stalled due to issues over fisheries access and a level playing field for social, labour, and environmental issues.

    Britain formally left the EU on 31 January 2020, entering an an almost year-long transition period, during which the country had to abide by the bloc's regulations.

    Related:

    Michael Gove Tells Michel Barnier 'Ball is in Your Court' Amid Fading Hopes for a UK-EU Trade Deal
    Michel Barnier Temporarily Halts Brexit Talks With David Frost Over Positive COVID Case in EU Team
    EU’s Barnier Warns ‘Take-it-or-Leave-it Moment’ on the Horizon in Talks With UK
    'Very Little Time Left, Few Hours': EU's Barnier Says 'Possibility of Brexit Deal is Here'
    Tags:
    consequences, book, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, withdrawal, Brexit, EU, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse