Register
19:42 GMT04 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pipe-laying vessel Fortuna leaves the port of Wismar to work on Nord Stream 2 construction

    Ecologists Who Filed Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2 Say 'Conflict is Settled', Demand Compensation

    © Sputnik / Dmitry Lelchuk
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082524068_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_a3ea73afc73f24a529deda2278689cdb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202105041082800157-ecologists-who-filed-lawsuit-against-nord-stream-2-say-conflict-is-settled-demand-compensation/

    Earlier, the construction of the pipeline was halted after a group of ecologists filed a lawsuit disputing Berlin's decision to approve the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

    The German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) announced that their conflict with the government over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is "settled" and noted that they will now demand compensation for the harm purportedly dealt by the project's operator.

    "The current conflict concerns the altered construction timeframe between January and June at the vicinity of the bird sanctuary. Now that construction is no longer taking place in the German patch of the Baltic Sea in the said months, this conflict is settled", NABU's representative Kim Detloff said.

    Detloff further pointed out that NABU has long criticised the building of the Nord Stream 2 over allegations of the damage it inflicts on nature and the seabed. The group of ecologists recently filed a lawsuit against the German Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) over its decision to allow the construction of the pipeline in German waters. This resulted in a temporary halting of the efforts to finish the Nord Stream 2.

    Work on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline.
    © Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Paul Langrock
    Construction of Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline May Resume at End of May, German Regulator Says

    A joint megaproject between Russia's Gazprom and several European energy giants, the pipeline was designed to be able to pump up to 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year, reportedly allowing the opportunity to avoid gas shortages in Europe in tough winters. The project is strongly opposed by the US. Washington claims that the Nord Stream 2 endangers European energy security and limits the likelihood of of purchasing gas elsewhere, for example from American LNG companies. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the topic of the Biden administration's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in his conversation with German colleague Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during talks at the G7 summit.

    US State Department spokesperson Ned Price did not elaborate on the details of their conversation. However, Germany is one of the biggest benefactors of the pipeline and has been staunchly defending it – both within the EU and in talks with the US, asking Washington to lift its sanctions from those companies and entities participating in the development of the Nord Stream 2.

    Related:

    Germany Wants Speedy Completion of Nord Stream 2, Clean Hydrogen From Russia, Saxony Chief Says
    Bundestag MP Says Banning Nord Stream 2 Can Only Serve ‘Third Party' Seeking to 'Wreak Havoc'
    Russian Vessel Starts Nord Stream 2 Pipelaying in Danish Waters
    Construction of Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline May Resume at End of May, German Regulator Says
    Date of Hearings on Climate Suit Against Nord Stream 2 in German Court Pending
    Tags:
    Germany, ecology, US, settlement, Nord Stream 2
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse