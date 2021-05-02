Register
04:41 GMT02 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police officers stand outside the Russian Embassy during a protest over Russian intelligence services alleged involvement in an ammunition depot explosion in Vrbetice area in 2014, in Prague, Czech Republic April 18, 2021.

    Story of Russia's Alleged Role in Czech Arms Depot Blast Smacks of UK-US Psyop, US Vet Says

    © REUTERS / DAVID W CERNY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082733539_0:0:3097:1742_1200x675_80_0_0_74a96be9b4bbc935f3a196e2dd697fd7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202105021082780620-story-of-russias-alleged-role-in-czech-arms-depot-blast-smacks-of-uk-us-psyop-us-vet-says/

    Six years after the blast in Vrbetice, the Czech authorities are suddenly pointing the finger at Moscow, although the country's security services have never had any proof of Russia's involvement. What's behind the sudden change of heart and narrative, and who benefits from the Russo-Czech spat?

    Czech government officials appear divided over the alleged reasons behind the 2014 Vrbetice explosions: speaking to Novinky.cz on 29 April, Justice Minister Marie Benesova said that there are several versions of the incident, adding that her opinion is "very close to that" of President Milos Zeman.

    Earlier, Zeman cast doubt on Prime Minister Andrej Babis' claims of Russia's secret services being behind the blasts. In last Sunday's televised address, President Zeman emphasised that the Czech Republic’s Security Information Service had never before mentioned Russia's involvement in the Vrbetice incident over the past six years.

    Vrbetice Incident Abruptly Emerges After Six Years

    "For the last six years the Czech police and investigations have considered it to be a case of 'reckless endangerment' by the private company, the Imex Group, that was storing the munitions owned by a shady Bulgarian arms dealer in less than perfect conditions," says Mark Sleboda, a US military veteran and international affairs and security analyst.

    According to the analyst, Babis, who is now suddenly blaming Russian agents for the arms depot explosions used to accuse the company that was storing the ammunition, the Imex Group. After the explosion Babis – then a finance minister – stated on public Czech Television (CT) that Imex had been mired in controversy exporting arms to Congo, regardless of embargos, and selling ammo to Bulgaria – where it also caused an explosion. 

    The Imex Group took the Czech state to court over Babis releasing and distorting confidential information from the investigation which harmed the firm's reputation, but to no avail.

    Meanwhile, the conditions at the arms depot indicated that they had been extremely shoddy and hazardous, Sleboda highlights.

    "Czech academic research into the Vrbetice arms depot has uncovered that old WWI and WWII-era munitions were also housed on the site, that there were holes in the fencing around the site from logging and vandalism in the ammunition warehouse area," he says. "There also appears to have been no security control or documents check to access the area in place."

    Given all the evidence of unsafe conditions at the depot and controversy surrounding the firm leasing it, the question is – why has the Czech government decided to suddenly blame Russian intelligence services for blowing up the munitions now? asks Sleboda.

    Czech Soldier engaging
    © CC BY 2.0 / 7th Army Training Command / Czech Soldier engaging
    Czech Soldier engaging

    Bellingcat, The Insider, and RFE Fanning the Flames

    British journalist Edward Lucas apparently offers a clue to this riddle in his recent CEPA op-ed: "Only when allied services (mostly American or British) intervene does anything happen," he writes. "That seems to be the case this time." According to him, "someone tipped off the Czech authorities" that Petrov and Boshirov were involved in the blast.

    Lucas' assumption appears to be spot on, especially given that he has been suspected of being part of the British state propaganda operation called Integrity Initiative, according to Sleboda.

    Bellingcat, which was recently exposed as part of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office-funded (FCO) operation to smear Russia by Anonymous hackers, also rushed to weigh in. On 20 April, the media claimed that together with The Insider it managed to identify a group of alleged Russian spies including Petrov and Boshirov, who were "present in Czechia during the period when a large arms depot exploded in northern Moravia" under fake names.

    The "comeback" of two Russian "villains" Petrov and Boshirov, who were previously accused by the UK of the botched poisoning of Sergei Skripal, seems ludicrous and is reminiscent of Boris and Natasha from the old "Rocky and Bullwinkle" cartoons, argues Sleboda. But that's not all.

    "They are now trying to blame the slapstick Russian duo not only for the arms depot explosions in Czech, but more munitions explosions later in Bulgaria, and not one but two more once again failed poisoning attempts this time against a shady Bulgarian arms dealer," the security analyst notes. "Western media and intelligence agencies seek to present these two characters as idiot 'supermen' who are supposedly repeatedly tasked by the Russian government with widely different covert operations covering all different skill sets all over the world, from multiple failed poisonings to blowing up private arms depots, blundering again and again through it all."

    However, the alleged presence of Russian individuals somewhere in Central Europe does not prove their role in blowing up the depot, let alone the Kremlin or Russian intelligence services' involvement in the incident, Sleboda says.

    In addition, the Russians have no clear motive for blowing up the depot. After back and forth in suggesting the reasons for Moscow's alleged involvement in the incident, Bellingcat's narrative now "rests on Russia taking pre-emptive action to destroy Soviet-era munitions in Europe that one day could possibly be exported to Ukraine," the US military veteran remarks, adding that "that is a pretty far-fetched argument."

    Meanwhile, on 22 April, Radio Free Europe, a US government-funded organisation, claimed that it found a link between the Russian military intelligence agency, known as the GRU, and the Bulgarian explosions in 2015.

    The aforementioned media's selection in presenting the "Russia did it" story to the international public "is more than anything an indication that US/UK intelligence is behind these allegations and driving the Czech government and security services," according to the security analyst.
    The guard of honor marches during the welcoming ceremony for Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016
    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    The guard of honor marches during the welcoming ceremony for Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016

    Who Will Benefit From Czech-Russia Row?

    The intended purpose of this "likely CIA/MI6-provoked psyop campaign" is twofold, Sleboda suggests:

    ·         First is to further demonise Russia and thus reduce its influence on and relations with states in Eastern Europe.

    ·         The second, stemming from the first, is to further force the political and economic decoupling of Europe from Russia.

    When it comes to the Czech Republic, these allegations are apparently being used to:

    ·         expel Russia's state-owned nuclear power company, Rosatom, from the tender to expand the Czech Dukavony Nuclear Power Plant which makes the US' Westinghouse corporation the most likely winner although its project is far more costly;

    ·         disrupt the Czech government's plans to purchase the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The Czech government is no longer considering buying the Russian Sputnik V jab despite suffering a vaccine shortage.

    At the same time, tensions are brewing within the Czech political establishment. On the one hand, the scandal is being driven by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, his newly appointed anti-Russian Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek, the head of Czech counter-intelligence SIS Michal Koudelka, and the Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, according to Sleboda.

    On the other side of the barricades are Czech President Milos Zeman, former Czech President Vaclvav Klaus, and their supporters.

    Babis' premiership has been mired by corruption investigations and the European Commission's audit, which has ruled that the billionaire and owner of agro-chemical conglomerate Agrofert has a conflict of interests with his political position. Besides that, the Czech prime minister has long been criticised over the "chaotic" handling of the pandemic. With his approval ratings plummeting, Babis' odds in the October 2021 legislative elections aren't looking good.

    On the top of this, the recent Czech Communist Party's pullout from PM Babic's fragile minority government coalition presented the likelihood of a no-confidence vote and early collapse of the premier's cabinet, even before the autumn elections, Sleboda points out.

    "If this were to happen, President Zeman would have the power to appoint a technical cabinet to run the government, strengthening his hand before elections," the security analyst says. "After the new allegations against Russia putting President Zeman in a more defensive and weakened political position, the opposition in the Czech parliament will probably be more hesitant about holding such a no-confidence vote which would result in the collapse of the Babis government and result in a technical cabinet loyal to Zeman. Thus these new accusations against Russia may have the effect of preventing any such political scenario from unfolding."

    Related:

    Czech President: Vrbetice Blast Could Be Accident, Russians Never Emerged in Reports in Six Years
    Czech Republic 'Not Interested' in Escalating Relations With Russia, Foreign Minister Claims
    Russia to React to ‘Unacceptable’ Actions of Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Kremlin Says
    Tags:
    Andrej Babis, Milos Zeman, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), Bellingcat, Bulgaria, explosion, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse