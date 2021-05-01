Participants in Berlin's May Day Demonstration Throw Stones, Bottles at Police - Videos

"After some of the demonstrators were escorted by the police away from the column due to violations of COVID-19 regulations, most of the participants went to the side streets, but a small group began throwing stones and bottles at the officers," she said.
Demonstrators also reportedly lit up firecrackers, set several garbage cans and wooden pallets on fire. The police are currently trying to restore order at the scene.
Earlier in the day, the police temporarily halted the march until participants followed the COVID-19 regulations. In total, about 10,000 people took to streets during May 1 rallies across Berlin.
