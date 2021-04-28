Weapons of Love, Not War: 'WWII Hand Grenade' Found in Bavarian Woods Turns Out to Be Rubber Sex Toy

A recent suspicious discovery in the woods of Bavaria, while initially triggering fears over its possibly link to WWII, has turned out to be a false alarm, while raising some eyebrows.
A jogger had reported finding a bag containing what looked like a hand grenade in a forest outside the city of Passau, near Germany’s borders with Austria and the Czech Republic, according to German news agency dpa.
A German police bomb squad was called to investigate. The discovery of munitions dating back to the Second World War, that lasted from 1939 to 1945, is a regular occurrence in Germany, even more than 75 years after its end.
However, upon closer inspection, the contents of the bag yielded condoms and a lubricant, helping the experts to determine that the ‘offensive’ weapon was, in fact, a rubber grenade replica.
“An internet search confirmed the suspicion. There are actually sex toys in the form of hand grenades,” said the police in a statement.
Netizens on Twitter were tickled over the ‘kinky’ find.
They've adopted the slogan "kill them with kinkiness"— Justin Wilt (@JWiltPhoto) April 27, 2021
Man, I really need to get out more. A Bavarian forest huh??— Openly Black ⚫ 🖤 (@Imnewtothishere) April 27, 2021
Well that’s some fascinating role playing...— C B (@rigbysface) April 27, 2021
Make love not war? Ewwww.— Nina Marie (@NinaMar70700319) April 27, 2021
Explosive orgasms can be dangerous too.— Butch McFearson (@Butch_McFearson) April 27, 2021
Proof! Police need more training!— Ray Friedman (@RayFriedman14) April 28, 2021
Still considered dangerous in the wrong hands 😏— Bennie Gates (@BgBennie) April 27, 2021
A gang bang grenade! I'm here all week folks.— Jerry Mander (@JamesCShively) April 27, 2021
Well shit, some people have to fight those sorts of things every nights— Hedwill (@Hedwill1) April 27, 2021
