European Parliament Ratifies Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK

Following Britain's departure from the European Union on 31 January 2020, the bloc officials were set to decide whether its decision to continue trading freely with kingdom clinched at the end of last year should be made permanent.

The European Parliament backed the post-Brexit trade agreement with the United Kingdom in an overwhelming "yes" vote on 27 April the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Officials told AFP that 660 MEPs voted to ratify the trade arrangement while five voted against, with 32 abstentions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has "warmly" welcomed this decision, saying on Twitter that "faithful implementation" of the deal was "essential".

"The TCA (Trade and Cooperation Agreement) marks the foundation of a strong and close partnership with the UK," the official wrote.

I warmly welcome the @Europarl_EN vote in favour of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.



The TCA marks the foundation of a strong and close partnership with the UK. Faithful implementation is essential. pic.twitter.com/aTU7cOB5Ck — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 28, 2021

According to European Council President Charles Michel, the UK remains the European Union's "important friend and partner".

Following the vote, Michel said that it had marked "a major step forward" in EU-UK relations, effectively opening "a new era".

The deal, that has already been ratified by the UK parliament, was a result of almost five years of negotiations after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the summer 2016. It did so only on 31 January 2020, while entering an 11-month transition period to agree upon economic arrangement that would be mutually beneficial for both sides, but disagreements prevailed.

Biggest issues at stake were Northern Ireland's status - which has remained part of the EU customs union to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland - as well as level playing field conditions, fishing rights in the British voters and legal framework for UK operators in the union.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW