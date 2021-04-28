Swedish Climate Minister Caught in a Memestorm After 'Inaugural Speech' at Biden's Summit

Following damning reports by a local news outlet, the Swedish Environment Minister has been showered with memes and jokes for claiming that he “set the tone” for the recent climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Swedish Climate and Environment Minister Per Bolund of the Greens controversially claimed that he gave an inaugural speech at the climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden and “set the tone” for the meeting.

However, the news outlet Samhällsnytt revealed that this was not the case and that Bolund's speech was actually given a full two hours before the meeting had even begun. Bolund took part in round table talks with the likes of Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone. According to Samhällsnytt, Bolund was conspicuously absent from the summit's schedule, the hours-long videos posted by the Biden administration, or video gallery alongside fellow world leaders.

Following this revelation, Bolund became a target of cheeky memes in which his face is photoshopped into various historical events, for which he appears to have “set the tone”.

“The Yalta Conference 1945. According to reliable sources in the public service, the negotiations were conducted by Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, Josef Stalin and Per Bolund. It is said that Per Bolund went off to the loo when the photograph was taken,” one user scoffed.

Jaltakonferensen 1945. Enligt tillförlitliga källor inom public service genomfördes förhandlingarna av Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, Josef Stalin och Per Bolund. Det sägs att Per Bolund tillfälligt behövt gå på muggen när fotografiet togs. pic.twitter.com/ANjLGF1jq1 — von Blåbär 🇸🇪🇪🇺 (@VonBlabar) April 26, 2021

​“Strangely enough, he is present in the black and white photo,” another one said, picking up on the joke.

Märkligt nog var han med på det svartvita fotot. 🤔 (H/t @Aldebjer) pic.twitter.com/rkrYX0K4g1 — π (@slutreplik) April 26, 2021

​“December 1718, Charles XII of Sweden has been shot and is taken home to Sweden. What many don't know is that Per Bolund went first and set the tone for the entire hearse,” another one chimed in.

Citat = December 1718, Karl XII har blivit skjuten och förs hem till Sverige.

Det många inte vet är att det var Per Bolund som fick gå först och satte tonen för hela likfärden. cred Mange Scillis pic.twitter.com/Ktra8MBRof — Thomas Törnström (@ottoblom) April 27, 2021

​“Did you know that Per Bolund discovered the wheel?”

Visste ni att Per Bolund uppfann hjulet? — gothbarbie🔪👌 (@gothbarbie84) April 26, 2021

​“You know that Per Bolund was the first man on the moon, and set the tone there?” another one joined in.

Ni vet att Per Bolund var första människan på månen, och satte tonen där? — Aron Regnéll (@Aronregnell) April 27, 2021

​“Per Bolund setting the tone for the Declaration of Independence, 1776.”

Per Bolund satte tonen när Declaration of Independence skrevs. (Colorized, ca 1776). pic.twitter.com/C3Ue6s7trd — Emil Moghaddam (@emil_moghaddam) April 26, 2021

​“I found Per Bolund in the Bayeux tapestry,” another one cheered.

Upptäckte precis Bolund i Bayeuxtapeten! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WrJiCfmGlD — Engelbrekt (@buliwyyf) April 27, 2021

​A known web cartoonist called Steget Efter (The Step Beyond) drew Bolund impersonating a flattering exchange with President Biden, with a voice asking “Per, who are you talking to?”