Register
07:46 GMT28 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Norwegian passenger ship DS Nordnorge

    Norway Discovers Sunken Passenger Ship Hijacked by Nazis 82 Years Ago

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082747280_0:638:2248:1902_1200x675_80_0_0_6c0fa0fdfc8773e2c9d6587d689f8a0e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104281082746985-norway-discovers-sunken-passenger-ship-hijacked-by-nazis-82-years-ago/

    On 10 May 1940, the Nazi-seized Hurtigruten DS Nord-Norge sank off Hemnesberget after a dramatic skirmish with the British Navy. Now, the ship has finally been localised and filmed by a drone – at a depth of 280 metres.

    A Norwegian cruise ship hijacked by the Nazis and used as a Trojan horse in a false flag operation has been discovered on the seabed after 82 years.

    The Hurtigruten DS Nord-Norge, which sank during the dark days of May 1940, was found off the coast of Hemnes at a depth of 280 metres, about 200 meters from the quayside by diving company Seløy Undervannsservice, teaming up with local divers, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    Since this is too deep for divers, the company used underwater drones to obtain footage and make the necessary measurements. The divers have pledged to release the footage shortly.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Cave Diving & Training, Plura (@visitplura)

    The DS Nord-Norge was built in 1924, and was refurbished and put into traffic along a coastal route by Hurtigruten in 1936.

    On 8 May 1940, following Hitler's invasion of Norway, the Nord-Norge sailed out of the Trondheim Fjord, with 300 Austrian alpine hunters and marines on board. The ship was hijacked by the Nazis, and was to be used as a Trojan horse in the attack on Trondheim. The operation was approved by Hitler himself and was code-named “Operation Wild Duck”.

    However, as it approached Hemnesberget, it was attacked by Scottish troops. Fierce fighting ensued, with heavy casualties on both sides. After several shots from the destroyer HMS Zulu and the light cruiser HMS Calcutta, the Nord-Norge sank stern first, very much like the Titanic. According to historic accounts, the bow stood several meters vertically up in the air. According to the same reports, it took parts of the quay with it.

    “Hijacking the Hurtigruten and using it in this way like the Germans did here is a unique phenomenon, I don't know of any other examples,” journalist, writer and World War II scholar Alf Jacobsen told NRK.

    The street battles that ensued are also described as unique in Norwegian war history, as Norwegian and British soldiers launched fierce counter-attacks on the Nazis, allowing the Allies to buy time in the battle of Narvik, often described as Hitler's first defeat.

    All in all, the company Hurtigruten lost five ships during the first six weeks of the war.

    The sunken ship has animated locals for decades. Local divers have been searching for it for years, but without success.

    “This has been discussed for 80 years. Finally we have seen the ship. It is a fantastic experience,” Torbjørn Skjæran of the local history association told NRK. “It was strong. I stood with tears in my eyes. It was special to look into the wheelhouse and everything that was intact. Even if the roof and such were blown off.”

    Ina Therese Trælnes of the local diving company Visit Plura is no less enthusiastic.

    “It was completely epic. Fantastic pictures. I am very impressed, and this is very important for Norwegian history,” she said.

    Related:

    Former Swedish PM Needles Norway, Denmark With Divisive WW2 Tweet
    Tags:
    World War II, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse