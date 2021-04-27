Register
    The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019.

    EU Antitrust Chief Set to Charge Apple With Breaching Rules as Tech Giant Battles Chip, Patent Rows

    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    The Cupertino-based tech giant has been accused of numerous antitrust violations across Europe, with further investigations being launched in multiple global markets, reports reveal.

    European Union competition chief Margrethe Vestager is set to impose fines on Apple Inc over concerns the US tech giant may have violated EU law, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing several people familiar with the announcement.

    In this July 15, 2020, file photo, visitors wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus look at the latest products at a Huawei store in Beijing. China accused Washington of damaging global trade with sanctions that threaten to cripple tech giant Huawei and said Tuesday it will protect Chinese companies but gave no indication of possible retaliation
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Huawei's AppGallery Rivals Google, Apple With 530m Users, Major Growth in 2020 Despite US Trade Bans
    According to the report, the Cupertino-based tech firm had set unfair conditions for its developers, sparking the probe.

    The news comes as numerous antitrust cases have been launched against Apple in Europe. Vestager launched the investigation in June last year after Apple was suspected of becoming a "gatekeeper" for its distribution platform.

    "We need to ensure that Apple's rules do not distort competition in markets where Apple is competing with other app developers, for example with its music streaming service Apple Music or with Apple Books,” she said at the time.

    The announcement comes two years after music streaming app Spotify filed a complaint claiming Apple had taken 30 percent subscription fee to feature apps on its App Store but refused to inform users of cheaper methods to access the apps.

    Apple has denied the allegations but accused Spotify at the time of using "its financial motivations in misleading rhetoric".

    Further problems for Apple come after South Korean regulators launched a probe into Hyundai over alleged insider trading with Apple over autonomous electric vehicles.

    The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019.
    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    Bad Apple? Global Chip Shortage Delays iPad, MacBook Production As Crisis Set To Worsen, Report Says
    12 execs from the automaker sold shares worth $753,000 USD, sparking an investigation set to take up to six months.

    A further lawsuit at a US District Court in Texas involved several copyright violations of tech firm Qualcomm's 5G wireless transceiver patents, reports revealed in April. Despite strong sales, the US tech firm has also been affected by the ongoing global semiconductor crisis, which has hit production for iPad and MacBooks, it was reported in April.

     

