Czech Interior Ministry Building Evacuated in Prague After Bomb Threat

"Due to an anonymous bomb threat, we are currently evacuating the building of the Ministry of the Interior in Letná. Security measures are being implemented", an official statement, published on Twitter, said.
Na základě anonymní výhružky bombou právě evakuujeme budovu Ministerstva vnitra na Letné. Probíhají bezpečnostní opatření.— Ministerstvo vnitra (@vnitro) April 27, 2021
According to reports, the interior minister is set to address the incident, delivering a statement to the press at midday local time (10 a.m. GMT).
So far, there have not been reports about any injuries or damage, and it is unclear whether the threat was real or a false alarm.
