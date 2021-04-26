Unknown Vandals Thrash 14 Police Cars in Paris Suburb - Reports

Unidentified hooligans are said to have broken into a Paris Police Prefecture parking lot in the early hours of the day, turned one car upside down, covered it in paint and left pig heads. Overall, a total of 14 cars were damaged.
According to a source close to the investigation, the vandals in question might have been teenagers. So far, no arrests have been made.
#France— th1an1 (@th1an1) April 26, 2021
14 police vehicles were smashed and spray-painted with graffiti in a parking lot in Rungis of #Paris in the early hours of Monday. pic.twitter.com/057lcHdCSq
The incident happened several days after a female police worker was stabbed to death in the French commune of Rambouillet.
The attacker, a 36-year-old man of Tunisian origin, was detained by law enforcement officers, who opened fire at him on the spot, and later succumbed to his injuries. According to BFMTV, the last page viewed by the attacker on his smartphone was a YouTube video referring to jihad.
