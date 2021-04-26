Register
21:16 GMT26 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Spanish Rescuers Find 17 Dead African Migrants on People-Trafficking Boat

    © REUTERS / BORJA SUAREZ
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082732699_0:0:3007:1692_1200x675_80_0_0_b2adcc1f2544f649222edfa15d4ee1b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104261082733569-spanish-rescuers-find-17-dead-african-migrants-on-people-trafficking-boat/

    More than 1,850 Africans died while being trafficked in small boats to the Canary Islands of Spain in 2020, and the rate of new arrivals has more than doubled in the first quarter of this year according to immigration monitors.

    The dead bodies of 17 African migrants have been discovered on a boat off the Canary Islands — with just three survivors saved by Spanish rescuers.

    The Spanish maritime rescue service said the boat was spotted about 265 nautical miles southeast of El Hierro, the southwestern-most of the archipelago that lies off the coasts of Morocco and Western Sahara.

    A spokeswoman for the service told the AFP agency a helicopter was dispatched to pick up the survivors. "The three had hypothermia but were otherwise in good shape," she said, adding that they were flown to the island's small Nuestra Señora de los Reyes hospital.

    Those found aboard were all from sub-Saharan Africa, the spokeswoman said, but it was unclear where it had set sail from.

    Just two weeks earlier another boat was found south of El Hierro with 23 migrants aboard, four of whom had perished. The 19 survivors were airlifted to a hospital in Tenerife, one of the two largest islands, with 16 in a "serious condition according to the Red Cross.

    A group of people, thought to be migrants wait on a Border Force rib to come ashore at Dover marina in Kent, England after a small boat incident in the English Channel, Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    Nigel Farage Urges Action After 12 Trafficked Migrants Test Positive for COVID-19
    Verdant El Hierro is the second-smallest and least-populous of the seven Canary Islands, with just 11,000 inhabitants of the 2 million Canarian population. The volcanic island chain is a popular destination for tourists and ex-patriot residents from the UK, Germany and other European countries.

    Southern Morocco's coast is just 60 miles (100 km) from the eastern island of Fuerteventura at its closest point, but the channel is dangerous to cross due to strong Atlantic currents.

    Illegal immigration from western Africa has increased this year as heightened maritime patrols in the Mediterranean have discouraged human trafficking via Libya, Turkey and elsewhere. Around 3,400 migrants reached the Canaries in the first three months of this year — more than double the number in the first quarter of 2020.

    A shocking 1,851 people died while being trafficked by sea to the islands last year, according to the Caminando Fronteras group which monitors immigration.

    Related:

    Three People Die as Fire Hits Russian Fishing Vessel on Canary Islands, Firefighters Say
    Cartels Reportedly Offer American Teens Money Via TikTok to Smuggle Immigrants
    Spanish Police Find Terrorist Material, 3D Printed Guns in Tenerife 'Weapons Workshop' Raid
    Tags:
    Western Sahara, Morocco, Illegal Immigration, Human Trafficking, Canary Islands, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse