Russia Declares Ukrainian Embassy Staffer Persona Non Grata

The Russian Foreign Ministry has declared a staffer of the Ukrainian Embassy in Russia persona non grata. In a statement, published on its official website, the ministry said that the latest move was a response to a similar decision by Kiev on 19 April.
"He was asked to leave the territory of Russia by the end of 30 April. The corresponding note verbale was sent today to the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow", the statement read.
The ministry added that Kiev had been warned that Moscow would take further steps if "hostile actions against employees of Russian diplomatic and consular missions in Ukraine continue."
Ukraine declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata on 19 April after Moscow told the Ukrainian consul in Saint Petersburg to leave Russia. The diplomat had been found trying to obtain classified databases of Russian law enforcement agencies.
