Register
05:46 GMT26 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A passenger wears a face mask at the Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Vantaa, Finland on July 13, 2020 as Finnish Government eased COVID-19 pandemic in and out travel restrictions with several EU countries.

    'Serious Mistakes': Norwegian Top Health Bureaucrat Lunges at EU Infection Watchdog Over COVID-19

    © AFP 2021 / RONI REKOMAA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082507186_0:105:3072:1833_1200x675_80_0_0_87f0a64cbd2a58edf4ff4705a9be3f22.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104261082722292-serious-mistakes-norwegian-top-health-bureaucrat-lunges-at-eu-infection-watchdog-over-covid-19/

    The advice to keep the borders open was wrong, Bjørn-Inge Larsen of the Norwegian Health Ministry ventured, ascribing it to a fear of protectionism.

    The Norwegian Health Ministry's top bureaucrat Bjørn-Inge Larsen has accused the European Infection Control Agency (ECDC) of having made "serious mistakes" during the pandemic.

    When the novel coronavirus first hit Europe at the beginning of 2020, a number of European countries responded by imposing strict border controls. Some countries went to great lengths to close their borders completely. However, the ECDC from its headquarters in Solna outside Stockholm warned that border closures in Europe would only make the pandemic worse. The ECDC slammed border restrictions as ineffective and counterproductive.

    "A lot of nice things can be said about the European Infection Control Agency, but they have also made serious mistakes during this pandemic. They have constantly advised us not to have restrictions on entry, and we are fairly confident that restrictions on entry are one of the most important tools we have used", Larsen said, as quoted by national broadcaster NRK.

    Larsen argued that the rules were written "out of fear that that countries for protectionist reasons close the borders in infection control situations, to achieve something completely different than good infection control".

    According to Larsen, this train of thought led to the ECDC's advice to Europe and Norway to keep borders open.

    “"n my opinion, it has been completely wrong in this pandemic. The three countries that have really focused on borders, which are Iceland, Finland, and Norway, are about the only European countries that have managed to keep the infection down", Larsen ventured.

    Councillor Bjørn-Inge Larsen was previously Norway's director of health and has served on the World Health Organisation's board.

    Infection control authorities and governments across Europe listened carefully to the ECDC advice, and so did the the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) by advising the government against the screening of travellers arriving in Norway and entry quarantine as having "several unfortunate sides".

    Nevertheless, the Norwegian government chose to close the border to foreigners only three weeks later. After a gradual reopening in the summer of 2020, Norway saw an imported wave of infections in the autumn of 2020.

    "The government lacked a plan to deal with imported infections when there was a new wave of infections in Europe in the autumn of 2020", the so-called "Corona Commission" concluded.

    The ECDC backed down in response to criticism.

    " [We're] sorry that we assessed the situation that way", ECDC senior expert Agoritsa Baka said. "There was no support in the research for us to support border closures or strict travel restrictions then. But now we are more careful, and recommend countries to test travellers and have some measure of quarantine", she added.

    The difference between the two approaches is arguably best illustrated by the two neighbouring countries Norway and Sweden. While Norway, with its lengthy restrictions on foreign travel saw 110,000 COVID-19 with over 730 deaths, Sweden, which was late to ban non-essential travel, is slowly edging toward 1 million COVID-cases, with nearly 14,000 deaths.

    Related:

    What's Behind Norway's High COVID-19 Rates Among Migrants?
    Norway: Risk of Dying From AstraZeneca Higher Than of COVID-19
    Tags:
    COVID-19, Norway, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse