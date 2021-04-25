Official Statistics Show Sputnik V Safest Vaccine Used in Hungary

The Hungarian government released on Sunday the latest data on COVID-19 infections and deaths among those vaccinated from 26 December 2020 to 20 April 2021.
The statistics show that 95 people contracted COVID-19 and one person per 100,000 died after receiving both doses of Sputnik V. Moderna came the closest with 177 infections and 20 deaths per 100,000 vaccinations.
Hungary recorded 20-32 times fewer deaths among people vaccinated with Sputnik V and 2-6 times fewer infections per 100,000 people than among those inoculated with mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
Hungary became the first EU country to roll out Sputnik V after complaining about the slow pace of the European Union's vaccine procurement scheme.
