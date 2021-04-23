Policewoman Wounded by Knife-Wielding Man Outside Paris Has Died, Prosecutor's Office Says

A knife-wielding man has attacked a female police officer at a department outside Paris.
The victim died of her wounds, according to the local prosecutor's office which added that the attacker has been neutralised and detained.
[INFO] de source policière, attaque au couteau au commissariat de Rambouillet (78). "Une administrative" et un agent en urgence absolue. Un individu neutralisé par balle.— EdouardChanot (@edchanot) April 23, 2021
The French Interior Minister took to Twitter to announce that he is on his way to the scene of the attack.
Une fonctionnaire de police a été la victime d’une attaque au couteau au commissariat de Rambouillet, où je me rends.— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) April 23, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)