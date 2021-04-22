Anti-Lockdown Rallies in Berlin Leave 29 Officers Hurt, 231 Protesters Held

Berlin police published updated figures from Wednesday’s protests, estimating that 231 people were detained for violating virus-related restrictions. A hundred people face charges, including for the crimes of resisting arrest and attacking police officers.
"During the police deployment 29 personnel were injured, a police officer had to end the shift prematurely," the police department said in a statement released Thursday.
The controversial bill, which proposes an "emergency brake" for areas with high COVID-19 infection rates, was passed by both chambers of the federal parliament and signed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. It will become law in the coming days.
All comments
Show new comments (0)