Bundestag Approves Tighter COVID Lockdown Measures as Thousands Protest in Berlin - Photo, Video

The Bundestag approved the tightening of coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday as thousands of protesters descended on Berlin to demonstrate against the measures.
The amendments to the existing Infection Protection Act outlining the epidemiological measures was supported by 342 parliamentarians, the Bundestag press service told Sputnik.
250 lawmakers voted against the hotly contested proposal and 64 abstained.
The amendments, expected to come into force as early as Saturday, will give the federal government power to impose a national curfew between 10pm and 5am, close schools, and introduce regional restrictions pegged to certain thresholds in COVID rates.
The proposed restrictions, which also affect shop openings and sports, prompted an outcry among citizens who gathered not far from the Brandenburg Gate this morning in thousands with flags and placards reading "Peace, freedom, no dictatorship".
Today peaceful protest against the Corona measurements in #berlin #germany #protests pic.twitter.com/65GVZqErAc— Monique (@monique31963) April 21, 2021
Berlin, 21-4— Derf (@Derf2021) April 21, 2021
40.000+ mensen pic.twitter.com/zOEflCOB10
The police responded to peaceful, but reportedly loud and mostly unmasked demonstrations, with pepper sprays, photos from the scene show.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)