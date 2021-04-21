Register
    Empty classroom

    Sex-Ed Brochure About Fisting, Anal Sex for Middle School Students Sparks Uproar in Sweden

    © CC0
    The brochure, which features explicit imagery, turned out to specifically address transgender issues and is not geared toward children and not intended for use in middle school.

    A sex education brochure by the Swedish Association for Sexuality Education (RFSU) that teaches school students how to have extreme sex has stirred controversy online.

    In the brochure, readers were informed that anal sex is more gender-neutral than vaginal sex, and how to behave if you want to engage in the practice of fisting, the newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

    “Take extra care, especially in the beginning, and use a lot of lubricant,” the brochure says.

    At a school in the city of Umeå, middle school students were able to acquaint themselves with these materials while waiting to see a psychologist, a nurse or a school counsellor, without any supervision from adults.

    ​Headmaster Katarina Lundqvist agreed that this “doesn't sound appropriate” and pledged to have “a dialogue about this”. She also admitted that she herself hadn't read the brochure.

    “I don't sit and read through all the leaflets, so I didn't know that it was there,” Lundqvist told Aftonbladet.

    The brochure was published as far back as 2015 and is, according to RFSU's website, the first of its kind to address transgender issues. It is published with the support of the Swedish Inheritance Fund, which manages the legacy of the deceased with no living relatives and no will or testament.

    Hedvig Nathorst-Böös, deputy head of RFSU's national unit, said that the brochure had been produced specifically for transgender people.

    “It is not aimed at children and younger people, it is not intended to be used in a middle school. It is not school material,” Nathorst-Böös told Aftonbladet.

    Nathorst-Böös added that the brochure features explicit imagery compared with other RFSU material.

    However, the brochure sparked an uproar online.

    “Middle school students in Umeå have been able to take part in RFSU material on anal sex and fisting. Does the Minister of Education consider it appropriate and what measures does she intend to take?”, Sweden Democrat MP Björn Söder inquired.

    ​“The Minister of Education's party has figuratively run anal sex and fisting on the country's taxpayers for a long time, so you can forget about any measures”, a user mused.

    ​So the National Heritage Fund has financed the sick RFSU brochure that now traumatises young children in Umeå”, blogger, journalist and writer Katerina Janouch wrote.

    ​“Some of the sickest I've seen. As if Kafka illustrated on the instructions of Lars von Trier. Beats all condoms and birth control pills”, another user mused.

    ​The Swedish Association for Sexuality Education was founded in 1933 to campaign for the right to abortion and contraception, sex education in schools and the decriminalisation of homosexuality. In order to scramble the money for its activities, it started selling condoms, which is still the case today.

    Tags:
    controversy, sexual education, Scandinavia, Sweden
