Register
05:07 GMT21 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A member of the medical staff shows the vial containing the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine dose

    Denmark Discussing Vaccine Swap to Replace AstraZeneca With Pfizer, Moderna Shots

    © AP Photo / Thomas Coex
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082526241_0:155:3070:1881_1200x675_80_0_0_a23197cde41543ff5d5029fc190dd254.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104211082685865-denmark-discussing-vaccine-swap-to-replace-astrazeneca-with-pfizer-moderna-shots/

    Earlier, Denmark became the first European nation to withdraw the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from its national inoculation programme over rare but serious side effects such as blood clotting and haemorrhaging amid low platelet counts.

    Denmark is currently in talks with a number of other countries about exchanging its shelved COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca for those from Pfizer and Moderna, the country's Health Minister Magnus Heunicke has confirmed.

    “Here and now, we still need safe and approved vaccines. That is Pfizer and Moderna at this time,” Heunicke said, as quoted by the newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad. “If we can arrange a swap deal with other countries whereby we send AstraZeneca vaccines to them and we get some of their Pfizer vaccines, that would naturally be interesting,” he added.

    Heunicke didn't reveal the exact countries Denmark has been negotiating with, stressing that discussing the success of the enterprise was too early. However, he emphasised that there was no lack of interest in the Danish offer.

    “There are many countries around us which have an epidemic on a completely different level compared with Denmark,” he said.

    However, Heunicke stressed the urgency of Denmark's position as well. “The sooner we can get the population vaccinated, the faster we can lift Denmark out of the pandemic,” he said.

    Last week, Denmark dropped the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from its national inoculation programme, becoming the first European country to do so over suspected rare but serious side effects that included blood clotting and haemorrhaging amid low platelet counts.

    The withdrawal left around 150,000 people who have received AstraZeneca as their first vaccine dose, including many healthcare sector workers, hanging. The Danish Health Authority confirmed that people who have received the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered a second dose from another company around twelve weeks after the first one.

    The decision to mix vaccines has triggered polarising reactions from medical professionals. While professor in vaccine design Camilla Foged of the University of Copenhagen emphasised that there was no data to support the effectiveness of mixing vaccines, Eskild Petersen, a professor of infectious medicine at Aarhus University, said he was “relatively comfortable” with the decision, despite having no data, as vaccine mixing is “generally possible”.

    Danish Health Authority director Søren Brostrøm rejected suggestions that Denmark was “experimenting” with vaccine mixing, stressing that it is a common medical practice.

    To date, Denmark has seen over 244,000 COVID-19 cases with nearly 2,500 deaths. So far, it has managed to inoculate 8.7 percent of its population using a combination of vaccines.

    Related:

    Danish COVID-19 Test, Vaccination Centres Suffer Vandalism, Arson
    Danish 'Corona Pass' Can Be Doctored With 'Two Clicks', IT Security Experts Warn
    Denmark Agrees to Re-Open When Everyone Aged Over 50 Gets Inoculated, Obtains 'Corona Pass'
    Denmark Discovers New Mutated COVID-19 Strain More Apt at Dodging Antibodies
    Tags:
    Pfizer, AstraZeneca, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo combination created on March 14, 2019 shows (L) Pakistani waiter Rozi Khan posing for a photograph at Dilbar Hotel in Rawalpindi on February 22, (R) US actor Peter Dinklage at the HBO premiere of My Dinner With Herve at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on October 4, 2018.
    Look-Alike Day: Prominent Figures Who Have Doubles
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse