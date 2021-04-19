Register
13:01 GMT19 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UEFA Euro 2020

    Euro 2020: A Year Late, And With COVID-19 Still Hanging Over It, Can Tournament Rise Above Gloom?

    © Sputnik / Алексей Даничев
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107032/46/1070324661_0:185:2982:1863_1200x675_80_0_0_fb3589257673d6ef500ed6142d4474d7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104191082670919-euro-2020-a-year-late-and-with-covid-19-still-hanging-over-it-can-tournament-rise-above-gloom/

    The European football championships was first held in 1960, when the Soviet Union beat Yugoslavia 2-1 in the final. Germany - including West Germany - have won it a record three times.  

    UEFA’s executive committee is meeting later on Monday, 19 April, with the organisation’s President, Aleksander Čeferin, being asked to consider a change of venues for Euro 2020. 

    Qualifying games have already begun for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but later this summer the attention of football fans will switch to the European championships, a tournament still known technically as Euro 2020.

    ​Like the Olympics in Japan, Euro 2020 was delayed for 12 months when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Europe last spring.

    Since then three million people have died of the virus globally and the economies of all the European nations have been badly affected by a shutdown in travel, leisure, retail and manufacturing.

    Many of the worst affected countries in the world were in Europe - Britain has had 127,000 deaths, Russia almost 105,000, France just over 100,000, and Spain 76,000.

    ​Italy was one of the first nations to lock down and was badly affected in the spring and summer of 2020, although it later recovered. More than 115,000 Italians have died from COVID-19.

    The 2019/20 football season was badly affected, with most leagues shutting down altogether in March and then slowly reopening but without spectators.

    ​But there was criticism of UEFA for failing to cancel Champions’ League fixtures like Liverpool v Atletico Madrid and Atalanta v Valencia, which were later said to have been “superspreader” games.  

    With the number of Europeans being given various vaccines growing rapidly, it is hoped that by the summer Euro 2020 will be able to be played in front of spectators, if not full stadia.

    ​Unlike previous tournaments - such as Euro 2016, which was hosted by France - Euro 2020 is to be played in venues across the continent, from Bilbao to Baku.

    In 2012 UEFA decided on the format to mark the 60th anniversary of the first European championships.

    The first game - Turkey v Italy - is due to take place in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on 11 June.

    The quarter finals are due to take place on 2 and 3 July in Munich, Rome, St Petersburg and Baku, with both the semi finals and the final played at London’s Wembley Stadium.

    But last month British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered to host the whole tournament in the UK and UEFA’s executive committee is expected to consider that idea on Monday.

    ​Last month it was reported the Irish football authorities had told UEFA they might not be able to ensure a minimum number of spectators at the Aviva Stadium - formerly known as Lansdowne Road - because of the pandemic.

    If UEFA sticks with the original format it would mean that teams would have to travel between a number of countries if they progress to the final.

    If Belgium - who are currently ranked number one in the world by FIFA - were to get to the final, having won their group, it would mean them having to play in Russia, Denmark, Spain, Germany and Britain.

    Tags:
    football, Boris Johnson, UEFA, Euro 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse