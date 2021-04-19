Register
05:24 GMT19 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The gate of the Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp with the phrase 'Arbeit macht frei' (work sets you free) stands open at the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Oranienburg, about 30 kilometers, (18 miles) north of Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. The International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.

    Parties, Interest Organisations Sceptical as Swedish Government Seeks to Ban Holocaust Denial

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/30/1079183031_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_747de9766109294873e0f8d0a728d2c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104191082667047-parties-interest-organisations-sceptical-as-swedish-government-seeks-to-ban-holocaust-denial/

    Numerous parties and organisations working against anti-Semitism have ventured that an outright ban may be ineffective and undermine freedom of speech, while ignoring more urgent problems, including the rise of the pro-violence Islamism.

    The Swedish government wants to make it a criminal offence to deny the Holocaust, Justice Minister Morgan Johansson said, announcing that a parliamentary committee will be appointed to review what such legislation should look like.

    "The Holocaust is the greatest crime in world history, and it must not be forgotten. Those who try to make the world forget and shuffle the cards, they must be held accountable for it", Morgan Johansson said, as quoted by national broadcaster SVT.

    The justice minister mentioned several reasons for the law, including a growth in right-wing extremism and the dwindling number of survivors and eyewitnesses.

    Several parties, however, are critical of the government's proposal to ban Holocaust denial as ineffective and dangerous for freedom of speech.

    "It is impossible to just throw a ban at it. It doesn't change anything fundamentally", the Liberals member of the constitutional committee Tina Acketoft told SVT.

    "We see Holocaust denial as a disgusting attitude, at the same time I think it is a dangerous way to make restrictions on constitutional freedom of expression and opinion", Sweden Democrats cultural policy spokesman Aron Emilsson told SVT.

    The Christian Democrats and the Greens are also sceptical.

    Even organisations working against anti-Semitism are not sure it is the right way to go.

    "The problem is that it is difficult to write a law that works. There are anti-Semites and Holocaust deniers even in countries with bans", Svante Weyler, the chairman of the Swedish Committee against Anti-Semitism (SKMA), told SVT. "Every time someone denies the Holocaust, it is of course an insult, but the mere thought that someone would be prosecuted and then acquitted could be counterproductive. We know from countries with a ban that it is not an easy thing to bring the Holocaust denier to justice. It is more important to learn as much as possible about the Holocaust and spread that information", Svante Weyler said.

    Jewish man
    © CC0
    Jewish Organisations Urge Sweden to Act More Forcefully Against Racism, Anti-Semitism
    Aron Verständig, the chairman of the Jewish Central Council, shares a similar mindset. While welcoming the fact that the government is now investigating a ban, he believes that other measures are more important.

    "Today we have major problems with increased activity among neo-Nazis and pro-violence Islamists, and we see that the police and prosecutors don't always have time to take care of it. Maybe this is where you should start", Aron Verständig told SVT.

    In several EU countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, it is forbidden to deny the Holocaust. In Sweden, the issue has been discussed occasionally since the 1990s, but so far a ban has not received political support. Overall, 16 European countries, including Russia, and Israel have laws in place against Holocaust denial.

    Related:

    Swedish Jewry Urges Internet Giants to Purge Messages About 'Jewish Power'
    Tags:
    holocaust denial, Holocaust, Jews, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse