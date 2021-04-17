Ex-Italian Interior Minister Salvini to Face Trial on Migrant Kidnapping Charges

The 48-year-old leader of the League party said he had called his children after Saturday’s trial and indictment.
"Smile and head held high, guys, those who have a clear conscience and did their duty, cannot be afraid", Salvini tweeted.
Salvini argued that he defended the homeland by refusing a Spanish rescue ship with 147 migrants picked up at sea to dock in an Italian port in Lampedusa.
"The defence of the homeland is a citizen’s sacred duty. Article 52 of the constitution. Am I going to trial for this, for defending my country? I will go there with my head held high", he tweeted.
The first hearing will be held in the main Sicilian city of Palermo on 15 September.
