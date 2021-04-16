Russia Expels 5 Polish Diplomats in Response to Warsaw's Steps

"By the way, we noticed how quickly Warsaw sang along the US administration, demanding the departure of three Russian diplomats from Poland. In turn, five Polish diplomats will be expelled from Russia", the ministry said in a statement.
Three employees of the Russian Embassy in Poland were previously recognised as personae non gratae. Warsaw explained this decision by "the violation of the conditions of diplomatic status by these persons and the conduct of events to the detriment of the Republic of Poland."
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned earlier in the day that Moscow would respond to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland.
