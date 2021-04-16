Finland Set to Discuss Sputnik V Purchase After EMA Approval

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The Finnish Health Ministry said on Friday that it is ready to start negotiations with Russia on imports of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and its production in Finland once it receives approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is open to bilateral negotiations with the Russian state on the possible procurement or production of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) under the following conditions: Finland cannot negotiate the purchase of a vaccine if the EU starts joint negotiations on this issue. Finland only purchases vaccines that are registered with the European Medicines Agency", the ministry said in its statement.

© REUTERS / OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI A nurse prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a sport centre, as the country starts mass inoculation campaign with the Russian vaccine donated by Serbia, in Skopje, North Macedonia April 5, 2021.

The Health Ministry also said that it hopes that the Finnish Foreign Ministry will take responsibility for the negotiations.

Several European countries have already said that they might buy the vaccine once it is certified, and others have said they might start buying the vaccine without waiting for EMA approval if the agency persists in dragging its heels with the procedure.

In the meantime, Sputnik V has been certified in 60 countries, becoming the second most popular vaccine for global approvals. According to the prestigious medical magazine, The Lancet, its efficacy stands at 91.6 percent.