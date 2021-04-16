Police at the Scene as Armed Man Takes Hostage at Bank in Georgia

An armed man has broken into a branch of a bank in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi and taken several people hostage, Rustavi 2 TV reported on Friday.
According to the TV channel, the unidentified person initially held five to six people hostage, but later released most of them, and now only one hostage remains inside the building.
The news outlet added that the incident had taken place at a bank branch in the centre of the city earlier in the day.
Law enforcement officers are already in talks with the perpetrator, and Vazha Siradze, head of the Georgian Interior Ministry’s patrol police department, is at the scene. The Georgian Interior Ministry has not yet commented on the incident.
This comes after a similar incident took place in October 2020 in the Georgian town of Zugdidi, where a gunman took 43 people hostage at a Bank of Georgia branch. Separate reports claimed there was a total of 19 hostages.
The attacker demanded $500,000, a helicopter or a car, and security guarantees.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
