Protesters in Paris Slam France’s Law on Prostitution – Photos

Opponents of France's 2016 Prostitution Law, which penalises sex workers’ customers, have protested in the vicinity of Les Invalides in Paris.
Demonstrators argue that the law, designed to protect prostitutes, has led to a drop in sex workers’ income as prospective customers are "afraid" to purchase their services.
One of the rally’s participants even complained that the “criminal” law in question deprived them of "control."
#SputnikPhotos | Une mobilisation des travailleurs et travailleuses du sexe se tient ce mardi 13 avril sur l’Esplanade des #Invalides à #Paris pour dénoncer les effets de la loi de pénalisation du client pic.twitter.com/mQ6ahzgBVo— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) April 13, 2021
The situation in the sex industry in France has been choked further by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the measures implemented by the government to curb the spread of the disease.
