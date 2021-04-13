Danish Prosecution Charges Another 6 Foreigners With Embezzlement Over Dividend Tax Scam

In January, the Danish prosecution charged two UK citizens linked to so-called cum-ex trading schemes, under which scammers requested dividend tax refunds from the Danish treasury between March 2017 and August 2015 on behalf of investors and companies from around the world.
"Today, the Danish State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime brought official indictments against three US citizens and three UK citizens for embezzling over 1.1 billion Danish krone from Denmark's state budget via Germany's North Channel Bank," the prosecution authority said in a statement.
According to the prosecution, the six indicted were the main defendants in the fraud case, which was carried out with the help of the North Channel Bank of Germany.
In 2019, the German bank was fined 110 million Danish krone by a Danish court in 2019 for its involvement in the scam.
