Live Updates: One Dead After Shooting Spree Near Paris Hospital, Gunman on the Run

One person has been killed and another injured in a shooting outside a hospital in Paris, a local TV channel reported.
According to Le Globe, one of the two people that were shot has "succumbed to her injuries".
The shooter has reportedly fled on a motorcycle.
Earlier, AFP reported, citing a source close to the investigation, that two people were injured in the shooting incident.
The incident happened at the Henry Dunant private hospital in the 16th district of Paris, the agency added. Lately, the hospital has been used as a centre for coronavirus vaccinations.
