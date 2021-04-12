Register
06:41 GMT12 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    GERMAN INVASION

    Former Swedish PM Needles Norway, Denmark With Divisive WW2 Tweet

    © AP Photo / editorial
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107643/14/1076431409_0:27:1668:966_1199x675_80_0_0_1236fd0dd6112bbcedcb970249edf919.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104121082601614-former-swedish-pm-needles-norway-denmark-with-divisive-ww2-tweet/

    In response to Carl Bildt's suggestion that Sweden would have given a finer account of itself against Nazi Germany, many pointed out Stockholm's questionable World War II “neutrality”, which many see as outright collaboration with Hitler.

    Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt has enraged the Scandinavian country's immediate neighbours by suggesting in a tweet that had Sweden been invaded by Nazi Germany, it would have fared better and put up a stronger fight than Denmark and Norway did.

    In a tweet to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the invasion of Denmark and Norway, Carl Bildt, who served as prime minister between 1991 and 1994 and later as a foreign minister between 2006 and 2014 and remains active as a pundit and commenter, claimed that Nazi Germany and its leader Adolf Hitler would have struggled to invade Sweden in the same way.

    ​On April 9, 1940, German troops first invaded Denmark, whose government capitulated after a only few hours for fear of the capital, Copenhagen, being bombed. On the same day, Norway was invaded; however, with British and French help, it was able to resist the Germans until June.

    Sweden, by contrast, remained formally neutral, allowed Nazi Germany to use its railways to transport military personnel, weapons, and associated ammunition. Sweden also maintained its vast export of iron ore to Nazi Germany intact, thus fuelling its war machinerey.

    These particular details were emphasised by enraged Danes and Norwegians, who rushed to put the former prime minister in his place.

    “The former Prime Minister of Sweden with this week’s most stupid tweet,” former Norwegian footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft wrote.

    ​“Charming message from the nation that let hundreds of thousands of German soldiers through its country to help Hitler keep Norway under the iron boot,” Norwegian Reds party member Mímir Kristjánsson tweeted.

    ​“I'll always remember my history teacher, in Sweden, explaining Swedish neutrality during WW2:

    'At the start of WW2, we were neutral on the German side. At the end of the war, we were neutral on the Allied side'”, another mused.

    ​Still others used no words, but posted a picture of King Gustaf V of Sweden, who many describe as Nazi-friendly due to his pro-Germnan stance, in the company of Nazi German military and political leader Hermann Göring.

    ​Furthermore, Bildt's comment was called “thoughtless”, “devoid of history” and “tasteless”.

    Sylvi Listhaug, the deputy leader of Norway’s Progress Party, called Bildt's comment misjudged and made the same historical argument.

    “It’s extremely rash of a former Swedish prime minister to come out with this kind of comment when we all know the role Sweden played in the war while both Denmark and Norway were invaded by the Germans,” she told the newspaper Verdens Gang. “While we were under pressure, Sweden allowed the Germans to transport both weapons and soldiers through their country during the war.”

    Carl Bildt served as prime minister of Sweden from 1991 to 1994 and topped the liberal-conservative Moderate Party from 1986 to 1999. Bildt also served as foreign minister between 2006 and 2014.

    Related:

    Book Reveals Sweden's Cold War Plans to Send Troops to Finland to Offset USSR
    Sweden to Revive Cold War-Era Military in Preparation for Potential 'Armed Attack'
    Tags:
    Carl Bildt, World War II, Scandinavia, Norway, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse