Romanians Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Vaccinations in Bucharest - Digi 24 TV

An estimated 1,000 people gathered in central Bucharest, the capitol of Romania, on Saturday night, reportedly voicing discontent with the most recent COVID-19 regulations and displaying banners against the mandatory coronavirus vaccination program in the nation.
The protest was authorized by authorities, reportedly on the condition that participants adhere to safety measures and disperse by 19:30 (16:30 GMT), local time, on Saturday. Many demonstrators reportedly were not socially distancing and did not wear face masks, according to Digi 24. The protest continued past 20:00, despite a night-time curfew.
Thousands on the streets of Romania this weekend in protest against Coronavirus tyranny pic.twitter.com/TpFbFoLT1q— Vero P. 🐇🕳❤️ (@veroniquepoir12) April 5, 2021
Romania introduced new coronavirus restrictions, including a night-time curfew, in November 2020. Adults and all children over the age of five are required to wear face masks, including outside. Public events are currently prohibited and open markets and exhibitions have been temporarily closed.
According to the most recent data collated by Johns Hopkins University, Romania has over 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and the country’s COVID-19 death toll is above 25,000.
