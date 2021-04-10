Anti-Lockdown Protest Takes Place in Vienna

Sputnik is live from Vienna, Austria, where people are taking to the streets to protest against the extension of a government-imposed lockdown and curfew aimed at curbing the spread of a new COVID-19 variant and rising rates of coronavirus infections.
Parts of Austria entered lockdown at the beginning of April to curb the spread of the coronavirus before Easter and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed. The measures were supposed to remain in force until 10 April, however, the rising infection rate and the continuing threat of a more contagious British variant of the coronavirus forced the government to extend the curfew.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)