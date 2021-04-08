'Unacceptable Populist Rhetoric': Turkish FM Condemns Italian PM Draghi's 'Ugly' Comments on Erdogan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday voiced condemnation of what he described as "unacceptable populist rhetoric" by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about the Turkey's president.
"We strongly condemn the unacceptable populist rhetoric of the appointed Italian Prime Minister Draghi and his ugly and unrelenting statements about our elected President", Cavusoglu tweeted.
Besides, after Draghi called Erdogan "a dictator", referring to how EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was left without a seat during the negotiations in Ankara earlier in the week, Italian ambassador was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday over the remarks, according to Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu.
In what was already labeled "sofagate", Italian PM said that Von der Leyen "suffered humiliation" in Ankara.
"I think it was not appropriate behaviour and I was very sorry for the humiliation von der Leyen had to suffer. One has to be frank with these - let's call them what they are - dictators, with whom one nonetheless has to co-operate when expressing different visions and opinions," Draghi said on Thursday.
