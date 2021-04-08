Dutch Drifting Cargo Ship Taken in Tow Off Norway's Coast, Reports Say

According to the media outlet, the rescue services had to act promptly on Wednesday evening to prevent a spill of oil products if the vessel was thrown on land. Nonetheless, the situation was taken under control.
The ship, carrying some 350 tonnes of oil and 50 tonnes of diesel, transmitted a distress call on Monday.
For several days she drifted towards Norway's rocky coast as her cargo of yachts were pulled into the seas.
The crew was soon evacuated by helicopter, but the vessel continued to drift with a high risk of capsizing and causing an oil spill. The emergency response teams were unable to conduct a rescue operation for several days due to unfavourable weather conditions.
