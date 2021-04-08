German Vaccination Committee Sees Bavaria's Pre-Order for Russia's Sputnik V as 'Positive'

"The released data look pretty fine, I can say that. If the vaccine is tested and approved, personally I will have nothing against its application", chairman Mertens said to the broadcaster ZDF. "I have learned this news from the media, just like you. I consider it fundamentally positive that attempts are being made to supply ourselves with a vaccine".
At the same time, the vaccination committee chairman said he did not "find it convincing" that the preliminary order was "Bavaria's unilateral actions". However, Mertens did not propose any alternative and did not say whether the German government should engage in negotiations with Moscow.
Earlier this week, Bavaria signed a memorandum of intent with the Russian Direct Investment Fund on potential Sputnik V deliveries to the region. Under the preliminary contract, the southern German state will receive 2.5 million doses of the vaccine once it is approved by the European Union.
