Semi-Naked Artists Stage Anti-COVID Lockdown Protest in Paris

Around 20 artists have staged a protest in front of the Ministry of Culture building in Paris, Le Parisien reports.
According to the newspaper, the bare-chested protesters chanted slogans like "Theft, theft, theft of culture!" or "We are going to die, but not on stage!" during the demonstration, which lasted about 20 minutes.
It comes as cultural venues across France remain have been shut down for several months amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This situation reportedly affects some 120,000 artists and technicians who receive compensation “with the condition of having worked 507 hours over 12 months,” the newspaper adds.
