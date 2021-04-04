Police Deploy Rubber Bullets at Anti-Lockdown Protest in Switzerland's Northeast - Video

"Bottles, stones, firecrackers and even a Molotov cocktail were being thrown at police. In self-defence, [police] had to use rubber bullets. During the evening, various damage was caused to property, and the police finally deployed tear gas in addition to rubber bullets," police said.
Commotions in Saint Gall, #Switzerland as a group of people gathered to protest #COVID19 restrictions.— Shaya (@SH_144000) April 4, 2021
Luke 21:9 - Commotions https://t.co/KdIuF7dHuc
According to police, at least two people sustained injuries in the unrest. Nineteen protesters were detained, but were released after questioning. On Saturday, a 25-year-old Swiss citizen was put in custody.
St. Gallen, Ausschreitungen in der Schweiz. Jugendliche protestierten gegen CoV-Beschränkungen.— SinkTank (@Geisterhund5) April 3, 2021
Protestmärsche, Demozug in St. Gallen, Protest gegen Lockdown Maßnahmen. Anti Lockdown-Demo gegen Corona Maßnahmen. Krawallnacht in der Schweiz.https://t.co/bDE9Rb97gs
St. Gallen mayor Maria Pappa has called the law enforcement actions justified, noting that "police are not to blame for young people having to do without many things during the pandemic."
First clashes between young protesters and police began on Friday evening.
