Belgian Police Use Water Cannons in Crackdown on Anti-COVID Revelers in Brussels Park – Video

A video of Belgian police dispersing an anti-coronavirus lockdown party in a Brussels park has been published by the Ruptly news agency.
In the footage, mounted officers were seen deployed at the Bois de la Cambre park in the country’s capital, where they cracked down on the event’s attendees.
Police on horseback break up #AprilFoolsDay 'party' in #Brussels #Belgium pic.twitter.com/47O5hE7sHh— Ruptly (@Ruptly) April 2, 2021
Some of the revellers were seen hiding behind trees as they were pounded with water cannon.
One of attendees was cited by Ruptly as saying that young people were “fed up” with the lockdown, and that he was “more in favour of holding us accountable individually rather than banning us from doing anything.”
According to the World Health Organisation’s latest situation report, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium soared to 887,920, with 23,045 fatalities.
