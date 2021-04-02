France and Germany in Talks to Find Consensus on Nord Stream 2, French Diplomat Says

"As the president [Emmanuel Macron] said a year ago, we have concerns regarding this project, as it makes us dependent on Russia", Beaune said on the BFMTV broadcaster, adding that France is discussing the energy project with Germany.
"Initially, we have different views, it sometimes happens in Europe. We are making effort to achieve consensus ... in order not to become disconnected", Beaune continued.
The project has since entered its final stage, with over 95 percent of the pipeline already having been completed.
However, Nord Stream 2 is still facing immense pressure from the US, as well as from several Eastern European countries, who benefit from Russian gas transit through their territory.
Washington has been claiming that the project aims to undermine European energy security, while Moscow, Berlin, and the EU in general, consider these efforts to be an instance of unfair competition.
All comments
Show new comments (0)