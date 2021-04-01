Italian Government Bans Large Cruise Ships From Entering Venice

This has been demanded by various public organisations and prominent cultural figures for many years.
"This is the right decision that has been expected for many years," Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said in comment on the adoption of the government decree on Twitter. He said UNESCO insisted on such a decision.
Una decisione giusta e attesa da anni: il Consiglio dei ministri approva un decreto legge che stabilisce che l’approdo definitivo delle Grandi Navi a #Venezia dovrà essere progettato e realizzato fuori dalla laguna, come chiesto dall’@UNESCO. pic.twitter.com/Gdv5PYZLKW— Dario Franceschini (@dariofrance) March 31, 2021
As the office of the Government Palace of Chigi said Wednesday evening, at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, a government decree in the sphere of transport was approved. Its purpose was "a structural solution to the problem of the entry of large ships into Venice".
