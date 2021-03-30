EU Attempts to Take Measures to Discredit Russian COVID Vaccine, Intelligence Service Says

"Recently, the desire of a number of representatives of the European bureaucracy to unconditionally follow the path of Washington's harsh attitudes towards Russia and everything connected with our country is acquiring simply grotesque forms. … They are trying to suppress this 'unhealthy' activity by Russia and take urgent measures to discredit the vaccine created by Russian scientists", SVR said in a statement.
Earlier this month, reports suggested the US and its allies were plotting a large-scale information campaign against Sputnik V and planned to circulate materials "exposing" the alleged incompetence of Russia's vaccination and immunology experts.
