Register
19:55 GMT29 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a video-conferenced meeting with representatives of the German Association of Local Utilities of municipally determined infrastructure undertakings and economic enterprises in Berlin, Germany March 9, 2021.

    Merkel Blames German ‘Perfectionism’ for Lockdown Flip-Flop, Unsteady Vaccine Rollout

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082395396_0:139:3200:1939_1200x675_80_0_0_b0ba6781a91d9d310323b3248d216d11.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103291082482481-merkel-blames-german-perfectionism-for-lockdown-flip-flop-unsteady-vaccine-rollout/

    Over 8.6 million Germans have been given the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with at least 3 million more already receiving both doses. The federal government has recently faced off against some state governments over their refusal to follow agreed upon guidelines on emergency lockdowns.

    Berlin will not be able to rest easy until the entire world receives access to ample supplies of vaccines against the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated.

    “We will have no peace of mind from the pandemic so long as other parts of the world have not been vaccinated,” Merkel said, speaking to ARD on Sunday, when commenting on the European Union’s policy of exporting vaccines.

    Asked to account for the slow rate of vaccination in Germany compared to some of the country’s allies, and the federal government’s recent flip-flopping on the introduction of an Easter lockdown, Merkel blamed the German “tendency toward perfectionism,” and criticized some state governors for resistance to restrictions.

    “Perhaps we’re very perfectionist at times and want to do everything right, because obviously whoever makes a mistake always faces quite a lot of public criticism,” the 66-year-old chancellor, who will not be seeking reelection in federal elections in September, said.

    A man passes a graffiti by street artist 'Uzey', depicting a nurse as a superhero amid the coronavirus pandemic on a wall in Hamm, Germany, 28 September 2020.
    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Live Updates: Germany Registers 17,176 New COVID-19 Cases
    “But there needs to be flexibility, too. That, I believe is an attribute that we as Germans perhaps need to learn a little bit more, alongside our tendency toward perfectionism,” she added.

    Merkel promised that more vaccines will be made available next month, and that enough doses to vaccinate 40 million people will be produced over the next three months.

    The chancellor criticized governors who have refused to introduce automatic lockdowns in situations where weekly infection rates rise above 100 per 100,000 people. “We need to implement the necessary measures now with great seriousness. Some states are doing that, others aren’t doing that yet,” she said, reserving special criticism for Saarland, Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia for failing to follow instructions, and hinting that she might seek support in the Bundestag for federally mandated lockdowns including curfews if states don’t stick by existing rules.

    Germany has recorded nearly 76,000 coronavirus-related deaths, and over 2.8 million infections, since the pandemic began, but some Germans have expressed disagreement with and skepticism over lockdowns and vaccination campaigns. Many have deliberately avoided the AstraZeneca vaccine, one of the three preparations available in the country alongside the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, amid reports that it can cause deadly blood clots in the brain. On Monday, German health authorities reported receiving reports of another 21 cases of blood clots in people who had taken the AstraZeneca preparation. At least seven people have died after taking the jab, but both European medical authorities and the World Health Organization have deemed them to be safe anyway after a review earlier this month.

    People against the government's coronavirus policy protest in front of German President's residence Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Anti-Lockdown Protesters Rally in Berlin to Mark One Year Since Beginning of COVID-19 Restrictions
    Some Germans’ hesitation to the vaccination campaign may also be related to distrust of authorities related to the 2009 scandal involving vaccines against the swine flu, which saw government officials receiving access to a special, separate vaccine not available to the general public. The scandal ended with the cancellation of the mass vaccination programme, with unused stocks of vaccines destroyed.

    The Merkel government has recently been hounded by a corruption scandal involving allied lawmakers taking kickbacks for contracts from protective mask manufacturers. Two politicians – Christian Democratic Union lawmaker Nikolas Lobel and George Nusslein of the Bavarian Christian Social Union, have resigned over the scandal.

    In her interview Sunday, Merkel called the mask scandal “completely unacceptable and outrageous” and said she found it “particularly painful” that the affair involved her allies.

    Related:

    Fourth Lawmaker Quits Merkel’s Conservative Bloc Over Conflict of Interests
    Merkel on Sputnik V Vaccine: I Think It Should Be Used in EU Once It's Registered
    Live Updates: German Chancellor Merkel Reportedly Wants COVID-19 Restrictions to Remain Into April
    German Lawmaker From Angela Merkel's Party Dies After Collapsing on Flight From Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse