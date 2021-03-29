Czech Billionaire Petr Kellner Killed in Alaska Helicopter Crash, PPF Group Says

Earlier in the day, media reported that five people were killed on Saturday in the accident near a glacier east of the city of Anchorage, while the only survivor was taken to a hospital. Apart from Kellner, the death toll lists another Czech citizen, two guides and the pilot. The circumstances of the crash are being investigated.
"The accident occurred during a departure for the so-called heli-skiing, when a helicopter takes skiers to the top of the mountain, from which they then descend. The funeral of Kellner will be held in a narrow family circle," PPF spokeswoman Itka Tkadletsova told reporters.
According to Forbes magazine, Kellner's net worth is estimated at $17.5 billion. The billionaire made his fortune from his own investment group, as well as shares in telecom firm O2 Czech Republic, PPF Bank and commercial real estate holdings.
