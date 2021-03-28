People Take to the Streets of Paris to Rally For Sustainable Climate Law

Watch a live broadcast from Paris where people have been taking to the streets on Sunday, 28 March, to demonstrate against what they see as the government's inaction on climate change.
Environmental rallies are scheduled to be held all across France one day before the French National Assembly discusses amendments to a climate bill made by the Citizens' Convention for Climate. This body was established at the initiative of President Macron in 2019 and tasked with suggesting proposals to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 compared with 1990.
Members of the Convention have been criticising the government for turning down most of their proposals. Environmental groups, for their part, say that the current legislation won't help France achieve its climate goals.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)