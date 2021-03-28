EU Home Affairs Commissioner to Start 3-Day Visit to Greece on Sunday

Johansson is expected to meet with representatives of local and regional authorities, as well as with international non-governmental organizations operating in Greece to discuss migration management.
On Monday, the commissioner will visit the islands of Lesvos and Samos to address the issue of refugees.
The next day, Johansson will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis, and other senior officials in the Greek capital of Athens.
All comments
Show new comments (0)