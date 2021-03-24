Stoltenberg Briefs Media on Second Day of NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Sputnik is live from Brussels, Belgium, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press conference following the second day of the alliance's Foreign Ministers' meeting.
During the first day of the meeting, the bloc discussed the NATO 2030 initiative, the alliance's presence in Afghanistan, as well as NATO's approach to the Middle East and North Africa.
Following the first day of the meeting, the NATO secretary general also met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who reiterated Washington's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 project. Stoltenberg, meanwhile later stated the alliance had no clear position regarding the project as some member states remained split on the matter.
