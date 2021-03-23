Jens Stoltenberg Briefs Media on First Day of NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Sputnik comes live from Brussels in Belgium, where NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press conference on the first day of the Foreign Ministers’ meeting.
Previously, on Monday, Stoltenberg told the media that the alliance would discuss a wide range of topics, including the NATO 2030 initiative, the alliance's presence in Afghanistan, as well as assessing NATO's approach to the Middle East and North Africa. Stoltenberg added on Monday that the organisation was closely following an investigation into the alleged "Russian spy ring" in Bulgaria.
