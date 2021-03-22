Borrell Briefs Media on New EU Sanctions After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is holding a Q&A session after the EU Foreign Affairs Council convened on 22 March.
The council was expected to approve a new batch of sanctions and discuss the bloc's cooperation with Turkey, while also holding an informal exchange with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.
Earlier in the day, the EU announced it has imposed sanctions on officials from the following countries under the framework of the new EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime:
- four Chinese officials and a construction company for alleged violations of human rights in Xinjiang;
- 11 individuals from Myanmar, including top military commanders, over the recent coup and violence against protesters;
- 11 individuals and four entities responsible for human rights violations, including alleged repression of LGBTI persons in Russia's Chechen Republic.
