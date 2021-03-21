Hungary Targeted in Political Attacks Over Talks on Russian, Chinese Vaccines, Foreign Minister Says

Hungary already included Sputnik V in its vaccine portfolio without the relevant approval of the EU watchdog. Moreover, Szijjarto himself was inoculated with the Russian vaccine.
"When it became known that we would be negotiating the acquisition of Sputnik V and Sinopharm, we were subjected to a major political attack," the minister said, adding that the "attackers" struck only because Hungary "looked to the east, instead of looking to the west" regarding the COVID-19 vaccine issue.
In addition to the Russian vaccine, the Hungarian vaccine passport also includes the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, whose shot was administered to Prime Minister Viktor Orban last month.
On Saturday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page that he got inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.
Hungary became the first EU country to break ranks and approve the emergency use of the Sputnik V shot, followed by Slovakia later. The Czech Republic is also in talks to secure a batch.
With the European Medicines Agency (EMA) still reviewing Sputnik V, German Chancellor Angela Merkel also said this week that it was necessary to use Sputnik V in the EU, once approved by the watchdog, and if the bloc does not order it, Germany will do it on its own.
Globally, Sputnik V has already been authorized for use in 54 countries. Last month, the prestigious Lancet medical magazine published a study, according to which the vaccine efficacy stands at 91.6 percent.
