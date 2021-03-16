Two People Killed After Car Rams Group of Pedestrians in Leipzig, Germany

Two pedestrians were killed in a ramming incident in Leipzig, Germany, police in the state of Saxony reported. Two more pedestrians were also injured as a result of the ramming. A 50-year-old person drove their car into a group of people, who were standing near the public transport stop on Prager Street.
Allemagne : Un automobiliste a percuté un groupe de personnes à Leipzig. Dans l’état actuel des choses, il y a deux morts et deux blessés. La police pense qu’il s’agit d’un accident de la route.https://t.co/NbF4cKjk2B pic.twitter.com/woWHqzQAcU— Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) March 16, 2021
Police have cordoned off the area where the incident occurred and dispatched a rescue helicopter to the site. Law enforcement officers are currently treating the ramming as an "accident".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)